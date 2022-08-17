Vasiliy Lomachenko to face Jamaine Ortiz next ahead of an eventual clash with Devin Haney

With Devin Haney being the newest king of the lightweight division, all the competitors in and around him have the eventual aim of challenging for his world titles.

Vasiliy Lomachenko has now entered America following the tragic events that are taking place in his home country of Ukraine. 'Loma' has had two fights since his shocking defeat to Teofimo Lopez in 2020, and won both.

The next fight for the Ukrainian looks to be America's undefeated Jamaine Ortiz, who holds a record of 16-0-1 (draw). The clash looks set to be aimed for late October. It is a fairly straight forward matchup as both fighters are under the promotion of Top Rank's Bob Arum.

Ortiz's biggest moment of his professional career came in May 2022, where he scored a unanimous-decision victory over Jamel Herring. He walked away with the vacant IBF USBA lightweight title and retained his North American Boxing Federation title.

Although many have dismissed the relevance of Vasiliy Lomachenko since his defeat to Lopez, he is an elite competitor in the lightweight division. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist is also a former three-weight world champion who was considered an unbeatable pound-for-pound star.

View the news story via TalkSPORT's Michael Benson here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



It's reported that Loma has agreed a return vs Jamaine Ortiz, targeted for late October. [According to Vasyl Lomachenko has now left Ukraine and arrived in the US as he's targeting the Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr II winner: "I need this fight, undisputed."It's reported that Loma has agreed a return vs Jamaine Ortiz, targeted for late October. [According to @MikeCoppinger Vasyl Lomachenko has now left Ukraine and arrived in the US as he's targeting the Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr II winner: "I need this fight, undisputed."It's reported that Loma has agreed a return vs Jamaine Ortiz, targeted for late October. [According to @MikeCoppinger]

Vasiliy Lomachenko to face Devin Haney after his next fight

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 looks set to take center stage on October 15 in Melbourne, Australia. With Lomachenko likely to also fight in the same month, he's looking to be the next candidate to face Haney if both of them win.

The WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight world titles were, of course, held by the Ukrainian before his loss to Teofimo Lopez. The unified championship was then instantly taken away from the young American by George Kambosos Jr., who was recently defeated by Haney.

The highly-skilled southpaw would propose one of the biggest tests for the 23-year-old thus far in his career and the clash would represent a mega fight. To further this, the 34-year-old is ranked No.1 by the WBO in the lightweight division.

Ultimately, Bob Arum has already expressed his desire to matchup 'Loma' and the undisputed champion. So there shouldn't be too many issues as they both fight for Top Rank.

View the news story via ESPN's Mike Coppinger here:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/boxing/story/_… ESPN story on the return of Loma, which could lead to a summit meeting vs. Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight championship next year. Haney has a rematch with George Kambosos on Oct. 15 in Melbourne ESPN story on the return of Loma, which could lead to a summit meeting vs. Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight championship next year. Haney has a rematch with George Kambosos on Oct. 15 in Melbourneespn.com/boxing/story/_…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh