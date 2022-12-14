Teofimo Lopez returned to the ring with a win over Sandor Martin, but 'The Takeover' wasn't happy with his performance.

The former lightweight champion returned for the first time since his victory over Pedro Campa in August. The bout was a big one for Lopez, as it was his first fight up at 140 pounds. Upon his return, he decided to face fellow contender Sandor Martin.

'Arrasandor' is a solid boxer at super lightweight, but was still a massive underdog against Lopez. Nonetheless, the Spanish fighter gave it his all and nearly pulled off the upset. Martin even dropped Lopez in the second round, inflicting on the former titleholder a lot of damage.

However, it still wasn't enough. In the end, it was Lopez who wound up earning the victory by split decision, which was controversial. For his part, Martin was quick to blast the judges and voiced his displeasure with the result.

While Teofimo Lopez has stated that he deserved the victory, he still wasn't happy with it. The former champion was seen having a broadcast with his trainers following the result, where he openly questioned if he still has a future in the sport.

"Bro, do I still have it though? Do I still got it?"

Watch the conversation below:

Regis Prograis reacts to Teofimo Lopez's comments

Regis Prograis has sent some support to Teofimo Lopez after his hot mic moment on Saturday.

'Rougarou' is fresh off his knockout victory over Jose Zepeda last month in California. With the win, Prograis became the WBC super lightweight champion, becoming a titleholder for the first time since his 2019 loss to Josh Taylor.

The hope was that with a victory, 'The Takeover' would possibly face Prograis. That bout seems a lot less likely after Lopez's controversial result last weekend. Despite the possibility of fighting him next, Prograis has sent some support to the former champion.

Teofimo Lopez's comments quickly went viral on Saturday night, as several fans and pundits decided to kick the contender while he was down. Prograis declined to do that but did openly question if the pressure was finally getting to the young star.

Along with that, the WBC super lightweight champion sent a message of support to Lopez in a later tweet. Prograis noted that boxing can be a mentally draining sport and that he hopes the former titleholder is doing okay.

See Regis Prograis's tweets about the fight below:

Rougarou @RPrograis All jokes aside I hope Teo is ok. Boxing is a tough and lonely sport and it can be very taxing mentally. I think he might need some changes in his personal life. All jokes aside I hope Teo is ok. Boxing is a tough and lonely sport and it can be very taxing mentally. I think he might need some changes in his personal life.

