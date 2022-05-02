Watch: Canelo Alvarez tries to guide Oscar Valdez against Shakur Stevenson from ringside

Canelo Alvarez was in attendance to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez. He even tried to instruct his Mexican compatriot during the fight. Stevenson dominated Valdez over 12 rounds and captured a wide unanimous decision.

With his victory, the American unified the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Championships.

Watch the fight highlights between Stevenson and Valdez:

Canelo and Valdez are both trained by Eddy Reynoso at the House of Boxing gym in San Diego, California.

Watch Alvarez try to give instructions to Valdez from the crowd:

Valdez is a regular sparring partner for Canelo Alvarez and the pound-for-pound king also attended his previous fight against Robson Conceicao. After Valdez's victory against Conceicao, Canelo gave advice to the man from Sonora. However, Alvarez' instructions were not enough to defeat Stevenson, who is considered one of the hottest talents in boxing.

Canelo Alvarez's next fight

Canelo Alvarez is less than a week away from facing the undefeated Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship. Alvarez will attempt to add to his legacy by capturing a second world title at 175 lbs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mexican superstar is coming off an impressive victory against Caleb Plant where he became undisputed at 168 pounds. If May 7 goes to plan and he beats Gennadiy Golovkin in September, Canelo might be tempted to pursue becoming undisputed at light heavyweight.

Watch the fight highlights of Canelo vs. Plant:

However, it remains to be seen if he can first beat the talented Russian. Bivol is an esteemed amateur who won gold at the 2013 World Combat Games and possesses the slick boxing style that Alvarez has struggled with in the past.

The Mexican's only loss of his career came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013. 'The Best Ever' proved to be too experienced and skillful for a 23-year-old Canelo at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Canelo has improved significantly over the past few years and convincingly defeated other slick fighters such as Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders. He is no doubt looking to do the same against the considerably larger Bivol.

