Watch: Ryan Garcia gets tracksuit made of gold ahead of facing Emmanuel Tagoe 

Ryan Garcia will be returning to the boxing ring after a hiatus of more than a year on April 9th when he takes on Emmanuel Tagoe. To make his return even more eventful than it already is, 'KingRy' recently received a tracksuit made by the same people who make outfits for the Royal Family.

In a recent video posted by ESNEWS, 'KingRy' can be seen unboxing a tracksuit made with particles of real gold. The specially made gold tracksuit has his initials 'RG' all along the sides. It is safe to say that Garcia's outfit has been specially curated for his highly anticipated return.

Upon seeing the specially crafted outfit, Garcia said:

"I wanna wear this every fight, like why would I stop wearing it. This is so amazing man."

Watch 'KingRy' unbox his new gold tracksuit below:

Ryan Garcia shares his thoughts on Rolando Romero vs. Gervonta Davis

'KingRy' has opened up on the upcoming Rolando Romero vs. Gervonta Davis bout. While many people are not giving 'Rolly' a puncher's chance against 'Tank', Garcia believes that people are severely underestimating Romero's chances.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Ryan Garcia suggested that Gervonta Davis will need to be careful against Rolando Romero:

"I think that he's [Rolando Romero] severely underestimated. The thing with Rolly, he may look funky but he knows his funky moves really good and his range and he doesn't really like to put himself in danger. Just know that he does have some good pop in his shots and he could knock out Tank if Tank's not careful. Tank is small, there's a lot of attributes in this fight that might be against Tank."

Watch Ryan Garcia's full interview with Fight Hype below:

Gervonta Davis will be putting his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship on the line against Rolando Romero on May 28th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will be exciting to see whether 'Rolly' can upset the odds and get a win over 'Tank' or if Davis is able to further cement himself as one of the best lightweights on the planet.

