Watch: Ryan Garcia shows lightning-fast hands ahead of fight against Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia displayed speedy hands in a public workout ahead of his fight against Emmanuel Tagoe. Garcia and Tagoe are scheduled to fight this Saturday, April 9, in San Antonio, Texas. 'King Ry' is looking to extend his undefeated record and become the first man to defeat Tagoe since the Ghanaian's debut in 2004.

Garcia recently split from Canelo Alvarez's trainer, Eddie Reynoso, and teamed up with Joe Goosen. The American's fight with Tagoe will be a good opportunity for the young talent to showcase why he is one of the brightest prospects in boxing.

At only 23 years old, 'King Ry' has already achieved a record of 21 wins and no losses, with 18 knockouts. Apart from his blistering speed, Garcia possesses power in both hands and is a big lightweight, standing five feet and ten inches tall.

Watch the full video of Ryan Garcia's public workout below:

Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe haven't fought in over a year

Garcia is coming off an impressive 7th round stoppage victory against former Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell in January 2021. Despite being dropped in round two, the American rallied back to dominate the Brit and landed a phenomenal body shot to end the contest.

Watch the fight highlights of Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell below:

Meanwhile, Tagoe last fought in November 2020 against Mason Menard and captured a 12 round majority decision. The fight against Garcia will only be the second time 'The Gameboy' has fought outside his native country of Ghana.

With 15 victories of 32 fights coming via knockout, it is plausible that Tagoe does not hit as hard as Garcia. However, the Ghanaian is on a 31-fight winning streak and has a massive opportunity to cause an upset and increase his stock.

It remains to be seen if Garcia's fast hands will be too much for Tagoe and result in another stoppage win for the American. 'King Ry' is coming off a hand injury, and the highly regarded prospect could experience some ring rust along with his opponent.

Regardless, a win for Garcia could throw him into the mix to challenge the other top lightweights in late 2022, such as Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, George Kambosos Jr, Rolly Romero, or Vasyl Lomachenko.

