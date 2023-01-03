When UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov picked Cristiano Ronaldo as a better athlete than Mike Tyson

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a better athlete than Mike Tyson.

'The Eagle' dominated the UFC during his run from 2012 to 2021, capturing the lightweight title and defeating names such as Conor McGregor in the process. Today, fans are still clamouring for the former titleholder to return to the octagon.

Along with that, the Russian is regarded as one of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the promotion. A first year Hall of Famer, Nurmagomedov recognizes talent. Even in retirement, he's moved on to becoming a coach.

With that in mind, Khabib Nurmagomedov's words carry weight in the combat sports world. That's not to say that he's not a fan of other sports, as the former UFC champion is a noted fan of football. Nurmagomedov believes Portuguese footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo is a better athlete than 'Iron Mike'.

Nurmagomedov was also displeased with Tyson's weed habit when he appeared on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, he told Crash MMA:

"I didn't like his look. I told him right away to get rid of all the things like smoke on the table. I didn't like being there. I liked more the way Cristiano Ronaldo looked. He looks like an athlete."

Is Mike Tyson involved in the marijuana business?

While Khabib Nurmagomedov might've not been a fan of Mike Tyson smoking during their podcast, 'Iron Mike' needs to get paid.

The heavyweight legend retired from boxing in 2005 following a loss to Kevin McBride. However, it was a tough few years for the former champion from that point on, as he struggled with debt and substance abuse.

Thankfully, the boxing legend is better today, and he attributes a lot of that to cannabis. Tyson specifically believes the substance helps calm him down and can be used in the medical field.

Mike Tyson started his own marijuana company a few years ago, thanks to his own experience with the drug. Since then, the former heavyweight has had great success in the business world, even expanding his business to Canada.

The former champion recently made headlines for collaborating with Evander Holyfield on a new product dubbed 'Holy Ears', which is a marijuana-infused edible in the shape of an ear. The product is a reference to 'The Real Deal' being bitten by Tyson in their high-profile rematch in 1997.

