Which are the movies Logan Paul has been in so far?

YouTuber Logan Paul has acted in five movies so far. Apart from having a successful YouTube career and venturing into the world of boxing, Logan Paul has been making regular appearances on the big screen as well.

His most iconic roles though have been in the movies ‘The Thinning’ and its sequel ‘The Thinning: New World Order’ where he played the role of Blake Redding. Both movies were Youtube Premium exclusives.

The Thinning is a science fiction movie about a dystopian future of an overpopulated Earth. This was Logan Paul’s debut movie.

The movie is rated 5.5 on IMDB and turned out to be better than what many expected.

The horror flick ‘Can’t take it back’ was Logan Paul’s sophomore outing on the silver screen. It was panned widely and has a dismal 4.1 rating on IMDB. Logan Paul had a much smaller role in the movie.

As is the case with many sequels, ‘The Thinning: New World Order’ was widely considered to be worse than the first movie. Rated just 3.9 on IMDB, Logan Paul was criticized for his ‘lazy’ acting.

Paul then played a fictionalized himself in the parody film ‘Airplane Mode’ in 2019. The flick also starred his brother Jake along with veteran actors such as Nick Swardson and Kevin Heffernan. It was another flop for the YouTuber and has a rating of 3.4 on IMDB.

Logan Paul’s last silver screen appearance was in the 2020 musical Valley Girl. A remake of the 80’s classic this is Paul’s top-rated movie on IMDB with a rating of 5.6. However, Paul had a minor role in the film and was not one of the lead actors.

Logan Paul’s other endeavors

Paul has also appeared in numerous TV series’ such as Law and Order and Stitchers.

Recently, he has shifted his focus to the boxing ring and is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. on February 20th, 2021.

While Logan will be the bigger boxer in the exhibition bout, many fans believe that his chances of winning are next to none.

He already has a split decision loss against fellow Youtuber KSI while Floyd Mayweather is undefeated in his pro boxing career.

Win, lose or draw, the bout is sure to attract a lot of eyeballs and will result in a huge payday for the famous YouTuber.