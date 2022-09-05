Who did Mike Tyson portray in the “China Salesman” movie?

Mike Tyson has appeared in a number of movies. Among his most popular film appearances are cameos in Rocky Balboa, (2006) The Hangover (2009) and The Hangover: Part II (2011). More recently, he starred in the Indian film Liger.

Many didn’t know that 'Iron Mike' starred in a 2017 film with Hollywood action star Steven Seagal. The movie, titled China Salesman, is based on a true story. It is a film about a dangerous and epic adventure to Africa that saw a Chinese salesman come face-to-face with a corrupt competitor over the contract for the first African mobile telecom technology.

Tyson played the role of Kabbah, a local tribesman, while Seagal played the role of mercenary 'Lauder'. The characters of Tyson and Seagal get drawn into the conflict and figured in a classic hand-to-hand fight while the entire country faces unrest due to civil war.

Watch Mike Tyson in the trailer of China Salesman:

The action thriller was made by China's Wanda Corporation and is written and directed by Tan Bing. China Salesman also stars Dong-Xue Li, Janicke Askevold, Zijian Wang, Li Ai, and Eriq Ebouaney.

What happened between Mike Tyson and Hulu?

Mike Tyson has repeatedly slammed Hulu after the streaming service released a TV series based on the legendary boxer’s life without his approval. The mini-series, titled Mike, is currently streaming on the platform.

Tyson has been calling out the company over the past several weeks for allegedly telling his life story without compensating him. He even labeled Hulu "the streaming version of the slave master" and added that it "stole my life story."

UFC president Dana White, Nate Diaz, and several others have backed Tyson in this case, asking everyone to boycott the series.

Days after the series’ release, Tyson took another swipe at Hulu, sharing a review from The Hollywood Reporter. He said:

“At least I’m not the only one that thinks it’s weird that Hulu used my Undisputed Truth show as the back drop for their Unauthorized Truth series about my life.”

