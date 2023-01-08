Gervonta Davis claims that leaving Mayweather Promotions was to “build himself as a business person” and that the promotion did a “great job” with his career.

In the lead-up to his lightweight title bout against Hector Garcia, the Baltimore native gave an interview with Showtime Sports. Here’s what he had to say:

“Mayweather Promotions did a great job with me, but it was time for me to move on, to try and build myself as a business person, a fighter, the best person that can help me is myself."

Davis further cited independence and not having anyone holding his hand going forward in his career as being reasons to leave Mayweather's roster:

“It’ll help me grow, because there’s not someone hand in hand with me, it’s actually me that’s got to put on them pants and a shirt and become that business person."

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was not present in the buildup to Davis vs. Garcia, confirming the split between the two parties. The fight card, however, was a Showtime PBC event, meaning the undefeated fighter is still with Premier Boxing Champions and is being promoted by Al Haymon.

Check out the full interview below:

Gervonta Davis’ next opponents

The mega-fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is reportedly confirmed for April, as reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is already a done deal for a 136lbs catchweight fight in Las Vegas targeted for April 15th. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is already a done deal for a 136lbs catchweight fight in Las Vegas targeted for April 15th. https://t.co/dcCBsoi4xa

In the aforementioned interview with Showtime, ’Tank’ spoke on his lightweight adversary and Undisputed Lightweight Champion Devin Haney’s recent comments about him.

Haney said on 'The Last Stand' with Showtime Sports that 'Tank' had a “Mickey Mouse belt” and that he’s “never going to fight anybody." 'The Dream' also suggested that if the No.2-ranked contender wants the fight then “the fight can be made."

Gervonta Davis responded with this:

“They gave Devin the belt, he didn’t fight for the belt. When he became undisputed, he waited till [George] Kambosos won the belt, for him to fight for the belt. When Teofimo [Lopez] had the belt, he didn’t fight for the belt.”

'Tank' elaborated that he’s “willing to fight” Haney, and that after he gets through Hector Garcia and Ryan Garcia, he will fight for the undisputed lightweight title.

Check out the interview here:

Poll : 0 votes