Eddie Hearn is down to watch Conor Benn fight Gervonta Davis on his return.

It was a rough 2022 for 'The Destroyer'. While a knockout win over Chris van Heerden began the year in stunning fashion, the fun didn't last for the Brit. He was later set to face Chris Eubank Jr. in the biggest fight of his career thus far, but that didn't happen.

Just days out from the fight, the British prospect tested positive for clomifene, an estrogen blocker typically used to hide prior steroid usage. While Benn proclaimed his innocence, the fight didn't go forward, as the commission refused to sanction the contest.

Since then, Conor Benn has only proclaimed his innocence. While the prospect is yet to be punished or absolved of the drug test failure, he's reportedly eyeing a return to the ring this year.

Whenever that happens, it could come against Gervonta Davis. Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was recently asked about the contest during an interview on The DAZN Boxing Show. The head of Matchroom Boxing signed off on the matchup, stating:

"I love the fight, I love the fight, why not? Gervonta has boxed at [140lbs], I'm sure he doesn't mind fighting up at 147lbs or close to it. Conor Benn's gonna return either early 2023 or mid 2023, that's fact."

See his comments below (6:30):

Who is Gervonta Davis fighting next?

While Eddie Hearn might be down for the fight, Gervonta Davis has business to tend to before fighting Conor Benn.

In late December, the lightweight champion was arrested on charges of domestic violence and battery.

The incident is threatening a fight with Hector Garcia, which is slated for this weekend on Showtime pay-per-view. However, the matchup is expected to proceed after Davis's reported victim released a statement stating that he did not harm herself or her child.

While the fight cleared the way for Gervonta Davis to fight this Saturday, he also has other business to tend to. The WBA (Regular) lightweight titleholder is slated to face Ryan Garcia in a grudge match in April.

In the event that the Baltimore native gets through both fights unscathed, a possible date with Conor Benn would be interesting. However, it won't be able to materialize until late 2023.

Poll : 0 votes