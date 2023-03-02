Legendary WWE superstar Ric Flair is set to be the face of Mike Tyson's cannabis product line for erectile dysfunction.

The two legends of combat sports have been seen smoking the controversial plant numerous times. Last November, Mike Tyson’s premium cannabis brand and flair’s ‘Ric Flair Drip’ cannabis line announced that they were both going to be part of a new parent company called Carma Holdings LLC (Carma).

Ric Flair will be the face of the product that helps treat erectile dysfunction as he spoke about his new line and shared his excitement for it on an episode of Busted Open Radio:

“My line drops here in Florida where you still have to have a medical card to get it. As far as going and lecturing and talking about it, no. I’m not that knowledgeable. There’s a lot to learn about cannabis. They’re going to have a cannabis for erectile dysfunction, and guess who will be the face of that? Wooooo!”

Ric Flair’s recent comments about the product might be referencing one of the properties present in cannabis called cannabidiol (CBD). The product is quickly becoming a mainstay in helping treat insomnia, blood flow, and other mood-related disorders. However, there is no real evidence yet that suggests it helps treat erectile dysfunction. That being said, there would be no better figurehead for the product than the charismatic and boisterous wrestling legend.

Mike Tyson and Cristiano Ronaldo link up in Saudi Arabia

Mike Tyson and footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo were pictured enjoying the atmosphere together at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on February 26.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion was involved in a lot of the build-up to the fight, being a part of the pre-fight press conference and other promotional activities regarding the highly anticipated boxing match. Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed for Saudi Super league side Al-Nassr FC and joined Tyson and numerous other celebrities alongside his 12-year-old son.

The two stars of modern sports posed for pictures together and were quickly trending on social media, with one tweet generating around 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes. British Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora was also in the mix and posted an Instagram story alongside Tyson and Ronaldo.

