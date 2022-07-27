Was boxing legend Mike Tyson part of Shark Week?

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson participated in the Discovery Channel's Shark Week back in August 2020. The show, as the name suggests, involves arguably the ocean's most scary creature, sharks.

The show started back in 1988 in an effort to conserve and also erradicate the common fears associated with the aquatic animal. Over the course of its three-decade run, Shark Week has had a lot of notable names appear on the show, including boxing legend Tyson.

Watch some of the best clips from Shark Week below:

Interestingly, 'Iron Mike', who used to strike fear into his opponents, encountered the ferocious predators underwater and wasn't very pleased. In his episode, Mike Tyson took part in three challenges.

The first was to cage dive into the ocean with lemon sharks. The second challenge was to push the sharks away if they got close, gently, of course. The third saw him dive nearly 50 feet underwater and try to induce tonic immobility on a shark by grabbing it. This involves grabbing and tickling a shark's nose until it's put to sleep.

Tyson successfully completed all three stages and walked out of the episode safely. However, it was revealed that 'Iron Mike' was very scared before the third challenge and he even threw up before it began.

Watch Mike Tyson put a shark to sleep below:

What is Mike Tyson afraid of?

During a recent episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, 'Iron Mike' talked about the things he's afraid of. After jokingly naming his wife first, Tyson proceeded to talk about how he wasn't scared of death.

"My wife. But am I afraid of death? Not a little bit. I just think life is just a beautiful process of dying and we should never be afraid of life if God put us in this place not to be afraid. There's no such thing as suffering, only self-suffering."

Tyson further talked about how humans know nothing about the world we live in and shouldn't be afraid of life. He added that there's no such thing as suffering, there's only self-suffering.

"We know nothing about ourselves, not much of anything, but we claim that we do. We're philosophers and we got these papers, but we know nothing about us - who we are as human beings."

Watch the full episode below:

