10 Reasons Dolph Ziggler deserves to be the "Top Guy" in WWE

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.66K   //    18 Jul 2018, 13:17 IST

Hard working. Amazing. Breathtaking. Unbelievable.

These are some of the adjectives used to describe Nicholas Theodore Nemeth, better known to the world as Dolph Ziggler. From his humble beginnings as Chavo Guerrero Jr.'s valet, to his time in the spirit squad, and finally as plain Dolph Ziggler, he has blazed a trail with his technical ability, supreme athleticism, and willingness to put his heart and soul into every performance, whether it's a title match or the opening bout.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Many believe that Ziggler is the most underrated wrestler on the WWE roster--underrated by management, that is since he gets a great reaction, heel or face. Here are ten reasons why Dolph Ziggler deserves to be the 'top guy' in WWE.

#1 His strong Amateur wrestling background

Nemeth wrestling in college.
It's true that pro wrestling has changed and deviated a great deal from its amateur Greco Roman wrestling roots, but there is still a strong undercurrent present in the modern wrestling product.

Ziggler brings his amateur wrestling background to the table, and it's quite an impressive record. While he may not be an Olympic Gold medalist ala Kurt Angle, he still holds the records for most pins at his old school. Amateur wrestlers almost always do well in the pro ranks because of the skill set overlap--Men like Brock Lesnar, Bob Backlund, and AJ Styles all have amateur wrestling backgrounds.

Ziggler's legitimate wrestling ability sets him apart from many of his peers and is a great vindication for his being the top guy.


Christopher Scott Wagoner
