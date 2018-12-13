10 Reasons Seth Rollins should main event Wrestlemania 35

Seth Rollins has surged in popularity in recent months.

Colby Daniel Lopez, better known to the world as Seth Rollins, has seemed destined for success in the squared circle from early in his career.

He won his first heavyweight singles championship in less than a year after his debut for Scott County Wrestling as the character Tyler Black. Lopez would spray paint the SCW title black, both a homage to the NWO and a sign that the era of Black had begun.

From that early success, he would go on to work for both Pro Wrestling Guerrilla--where he faced future WWE employee AJ Styles--and Ring of Honor Wrestling. He technically wrestled for TNA in a tryout match but was never called back for a full-time contract.

Lopez distinguished himself in Ring of Honor, first winning their tag team titles (with Goth Princess Jimmy Jacobs) and then their big belt, the ROH World Heavyweight Championship. It was during his reign as champion that he was signed to a developmental deal with WWE.

He was first a champion in FCW, the precursor to NXT, and then that promotion's champion as well. Lopez made his debut on the Raw brand under the name Seth Rollins as part of the Shield faction. Eventually, he would betray the group and wind up being the WWE champion two times.

Now, Rollins seems to be the most popular wrestler on Raw, and there are a lot of reasons he should be the one to main event Wrestlemania 35. Here are ten of them.

#1. Popular with the fans

Seth Rollins is quite a popular wrestler of late.

Seth Rollins has fans all around the globe and has always been respected by the wrestling fandom even if they boo him as a heel.

However, since Roman Reigns has had to take a leave of absence due to illness, Seth Rollins has seen his popularity skyrocket. Fans respect his work ethic and technical skill and recognize how hard he has worked to get to the level he is today.

Unlike some other Shield members we could mention, Seth is enjoying wall to wall cheers. WWE would be wise to capitalize on this surge in popularity and put him in the main event at their biggest show of the year.

