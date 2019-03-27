10 Wrestlers Cody and The Young Bucks would love to have in AEW

Luke Harper could find a warm welcome in All Elite Wrestling.

Ever since the formation of the All Elite Wrestling promotion in the chilly midnight air in Tokyo, fans have been on a roller coaster of emotion. At first, there was great excitement, which is understandable. The Young Bucks and Cody have been instrumental in changing the landscape of professional wrestling on the so-called 'independent circuit,' where wrestling's true innovation often springs.

The things being done on WWE television, on Impact Television, and even Ring of Honor are all directly influenced by the indie scene. The previous year, the power trio had proven that an independent wrestling show could draw a huge crowd, selling out ten thousand seats because of an impromptu social media bet between Cody and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The speech they gave at the end seemed to have more to do with the future than the past, hinting that they wanted to do more shows and display their vision of sports entertainment. This was but a taste of things to come. Now with another All In show coming up, the fledgling promotion has signed many stars of note; PAC, Chris Jericho, The Lucha Brothers Pentagon and Fenix, and the biggest star of all, Kenny Omega.

Once Kenny Omega made the decision to sign with AEW, it cooled off the speculation for a time. But now thanks to some social media posts and well-publicized drama backstage at WWE Raw, the guessing game is back on.

Here are ten wrestlers that AEW would love to have on their roster.

#1 King of Strong Style Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura in the WWE.

When it comes to professional wrestling, there are those certain performers who go beyond the pale. They are able to combine athleticism, grit, emotion, and wrestling ability to create true art, and the wrestling ring is their canvas.

Shinsuke Nakamura, the King of Strong style, is one such artist. He is a man so dedicated to his sport that he cried following a bout with Brock Lesnar in Japan because he thought the match didn't live up to its full potential.

His WWE career has been as unlikely as it has been divisive. Shinsuke Nakamura has stated he is more interested in remaining in America at this stage of his career, but that doesn't mean he'll be wrestling for the WWE.

Nakamura brings just the exact type of intensity, artistry, and dedication that All Elite Wrestling is about, and you can bet that Cody would love to have him if he can lure him away from the WWE, who will no doubt make their own lucrative offer.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement