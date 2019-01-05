10 Wrestlers from various promotions who could join All Elite Wrestling

Expect several names to be announced as joining the upstart promotion in the coming weeks.

Since All Elite Wrestling is moving forward as a promotion, a lot of speculation turns to just who will join the promotion. People have already guessed which WWE stars seem destined to join the upstart promotion once they are either released or done with their current contracts.

But for someone to leave WWE in order to join AEW would take an enormous leap of faith. The promotion isn't established yet and the jury is out regarding just how much they can offer free agents in contracts.

Having billionaire son Tony Khan as the money man surely helps, but so many current WWE superstars have families and might not want to uproot them in order to join the young promotion.

Karl Anderson is married with four kids, so would he really leave the comfort and cushy check of WWE in order to potentially get a little more time on screen? It all depends on the wrestler's desires.

Since there are more wrestling promotions around the world than ever, superstars from all various parts of the world could join AEW in a full-time status or on per-show deals.

Just who might join All Elite Wrestling in their endeavour of competing with the likes Impact Wrestling, WWE and potentially New Japan and Ring Of Honor? Here are some possibilities.

#10 Christopher Daniels and SCU

The talented trio just finished up with ROH.

Ok, so this technically doesn't count as one, but we're going to group them together. SCU has appeared in several episodes of 'Being the Elite'. They are clearly great friends with the Bucks and the rest of the Elite and have even been in various feuds throughout their times in Ring of Honor.

Kazarian and Scorpio Sky faced the Briscoes at All In while Christopher Daniels defeated Stephen Amell at the event.

Since all three wrestlers are on good terms with the Elite, it wouldn't be hard to envision all three wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling at some point. Daniels could even take on a backstage booker or producer role and still be an on-screen personality.

ROH ran an angle on TV of Daniels being offered a new contract for 2019 only for Shane Taylor to show up and rip the contract to shreds. It might be the end of Daniels in ROH as he preceded that attack with basically a 'Goodbye to ROH' speech.

Scorpio Sky and Kazarian also lost at Final Battle but will face the Briscoes for the ROH Tag Titles on ROH TV next week. If they lose, then the writing is on the wall of a departure from ROH.

