10 wrestlers who should be in an nWo Revival.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.44K   //    18 Aug 2018, 11:49 IST

Original nWo members Hogan, Hall, and Nash.

The videos teases have begun, and the nWo is set to return in some capacity. Here are ten WWE wrestlers who should don the black and white.

It began in the days when kayfabe still ruled wrestling, and fans were never sure how much of what they were seeing was a performance and how much was grounded in reality.

When Scott Hall, and then Kevin Nash 'invaded' Monday Nitro, the wrestling world sat up and took notice. After all, the two men had just gotten off WWE runs where they had played larger than life comic book characters, Diesel and Razor Ramon. Upon their entry into WCW, they were appearing largely as themselves and using their real names.

This lent the nWo an air of legitimacy lacking in many other heel factions of the era. Instead of silly or extreme groups like the Dungeon of Doom, the nWo would be a stripped down, 'realistic' depiction of wrestling bad guys.

Then Hulk Hogan was revealed to be the mastermind behind the movement, and both the fandom and media turned their attention toward WCW. The legendary hero was now a bad guy for the first time since before the Rock and Wrestling days.

The nWo angle would single-handedly change the wrestling landscape, and lead to WCW nearly putting WWE out of business. Of course, it was allowed to go on far too long, and ironically probably helped drive WCW into bankruptcy when management refused to let it go when its time was up.

Part of the reason the nWo fizzled after a time is because of the lower tier wrestlers allowed to join. Men like Vincent and Bryan Adams, who were recognizable to wrestling fans but not major stars, were added to the roster. Then there were the men like Ted Dibiase and Rick Rude, whose wrestling days were behind them but still acted in concert with the nWo. The membership became too sprawling, too diluted, and uninteresting.

But if the WWE is going to bring the supergroup back in some capacity--which it seems as if they are--it might behoove them carefully select new members. After all, Hogan's age and health make an in ring return unlikely. Likewise, Kevin Nash's numerous surgeries and Scott Hall's many years of substance abuse mean that they most likely won't be used in a wrestling capacity either. For the nWo to succeed in a new incarnation, they will need new blood, current WWE wrestlers who fit the bill for what the nWo stands for.

Here are ten wrestlers who should join the new nWo.

#1.John Cena--as a heel.

<p>

What really sold the nWo was Hogan's involvement. His heel turn after spending the previous decade as the patriotic children's hero was both shocking, memorable, and perfectly timed.

For the new incarnation of the nWo to truly succeed, they need another figure like Hogan. If you look at the parallels between John Cena and Hulk Hogan, they are numerous and profound. Cena IS the Hogan of the 2000s, for all intents and purposes, and a heel Cena (Hollywood John Cena?) would cement the new nWo as a force to be reckoned with.


Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
