3 interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (January 29, 2020)

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho's saga continued this week!

From Jon Moxley acting as a one-man resistance against Chris Jericho's Inner Circle to Britt Baker calling out a WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

The show always consists of fast-paced action that is suited for today's generation of Pro-Wrestling fans, but without any consistent storytelling at hand, viewers tend to lose interest as weeks pass by.

This was quite apparent during last night's edition of AEW Dynamite, where even though major booking mistakes weren't made, most of it felt like a glorified house show. This doesn't mean that the show was bad at all though.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (January 29, 2020).

#3: A drunk Hangman Adam Page added more conflict within The Elite

🍺 @theAdamPage taking "Hold My Beer" to a whole new level!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yx4iPnkgA7 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 30, 2020

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Adam Page fought off MJF's hired goons (Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny) at the beginning of the show.

Although The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are on the same page right now, a drunk Hangman Adam Page has become a wild card within AEW Dynamite.

It's a joy to see the Tag Team Champions - Omega & Page - put up with each other even when Page's character is a little distant from the rest of his peers right now.

Judging by the state of things, we can also assume that The Young Bucks are set to clash against Kenny Omega and Adam Page for the Tag Team Titles. Omega's partner adds a hilarious touch to this awkward conflict that always seems to be on the verge of being fully addressed every week.

Drunk Adam Page has also gotten over with the fans more than he ever could as a pure babyface during the show's inception.

#2: Britt Baker's unpolished delivery overshadowed the content of her promo during the episode

Dr. @RealBrittBaker just going OFF on everyone right now 🤭 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/F29KogrTgt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 30, 2020

Dr. Britt Baker's character has a chance at being one of AEW's best unlikeable heels. But what purposefully makes a character unlikeable is when the performer is the best at playing with the audience's reactions at any given moment.

MJF is a great example of a purposefully unlikeable heel. But with an unrefined approach to an unlikeable character, people tend to lost interest in whatever is being portrayed on-screen.

Such is the case with Britt Baker.

Her live promo from last night's show was better than the one we saw from last week's episode. Baker targeted Jim Ross and his weaknesses just like she did with Tony Schiavone before.

But despite the content of what was being said during the episode, you could make out how some AEW stars need to polish their skills in the performance department outside the ring. Even if there is room for improvement each week, fans are more receptive to a polished product instead of a show that keeps experimenting with the basics of Wrestling Entertainment quite frequently.

#1: Jon Moxley's "lone wolf" attitude plays well in contrast to Chris Jericho's cartoonish heel persona

There is something about Chris Jericho's character in AEW that makes everything sillier in the best way possible.

The AEW World Champion gets hardcore whenever he wants to, but for the most part, Jericho comes off as an entertaining narcissist who is surrounded by a bunch of people with highly contrasting personalities at the same time.

This makes The Inner Circle an amusing heel faction to watch out for. But as Jon Moxley stated during the episode, the time for amusement ended when his right eye was almost gouged out at the hands of the AEW World Champion.

In contrast to all the silliness, Jon Moxley's "lone wolf" personality is the perfect antithesis to Chris Jericho's need to be the center of attention at all times.

This is why Moxley and Jericho's feud works so well every week. The aforementioned contrast in personalities was best seen during the last few moments of the episode, where a defiant Moxley would singlehandedly chase away The Inner Circle from the ring.