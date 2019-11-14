3 Interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (November 13, 2019)

Chris Jericho suffered his first AEW loss in the main event!

AEW delivered another solid show following Full Gear, and the fans couldn't be any more delighted than last night.

The arena was electric from start-to-finish, and the episode was quite important in terms of plot points as well.

Even the smallest bits from last night's show had some interesting developments, and we also got to witness a new direction for trending storylines after AEW Full Gear.

Chris Jericho and MJF squared off in one of the most entertaining bits of the night. What more could you ask for as a Pro-Wrestling fan in 2019?

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's AEW Dynamite (November 13, 2019):

#3: Why pitting Jon Moxley against Darby Allin is the perfect way to top Moxley's momentum from Full Gear

It's been a couple of days after fans witnessed the craziest mainstream match of the year - Jon Moxley came on top in that contest against Kenny Omega, and his momentum has skyrocketed a lot since then.

This was evident from Moxley's appearance on last night's episode, where the fans went crazy at every little thing he did.

So the question arises, how higher can you go from here?

Jon Moxley will certainly create more hardcore memories for us in the future, but can he maintain this level of momentum throughout the rest of the year?

Pitting him against Darby Allin was probably a great decision because both men tend to get a knock out of extreme matches, and a considerably younger Allin will be a perfect match for Moxley in this case.

While the latter seems to be on a hot streak currently, Allin seems to have gathered a decent mainstream following as well. So even if Darby Allin comes up short in another high-stakes match as of this moment, it would still count as good exposure for him in the end.

Do you think Jon Moxley's current momentum can be topped next week?

