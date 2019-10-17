3 Interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (October 16, 2019)

Jon Moxley flipped the double bird to PAC before hitting him with the Deathrider!

Last night's AEW Dynamite might not have been as enthralling in comparison to previous episodes, but it was still a successful show nonetheless.

All the memorable moments occurred during the second hour of the event, especially during the main event and the match before where PAC & Jon Moxley faced Kenny Omega & Hangman Page in tag team action.

Truth be told, the episode did feel stretched during the first hour. But that was probably because AEW spent time building future stars instead of putting bigger names in alternate slots throughout the night.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's AEW Dynamite:

#3 Does AEW Dynamite suffer from a lack of multiple promos throughout the show?

Undoubtedly, AEW Dynamite is primarily a Professional Wrestling show that leans more towards being a 'sports-oriented' product.

Occasionally, a few promos will pop up now and then, and Chris Jericho is the one who has excelled in that department so far.

The Inner Circle's debut on last week's episode was partly successful thanks to Jericho's incredible promo in between.

But as far as last night goes, the featured matches were quite great, as expected, but a lack of promos could be felt throughout the episode. Of course, we saw a small video package featuring Cody in between, but other than that, the best stories were conveyed through in-ring action.

Maybe an over-abundance of promos might hinder AEW's ability to showcase its biggest strengths, but apart from wrestling matches, in-ring segments are an integral part of character development in Professional Wrestling as well.

Even though hardcore AEW fans are already aware of several pre-existing backstories featured on the show, new viewers might be confused during some instances without any prior context.

The first hour of last night's episode could have benefited from an extensive segment, but that's just a minor nitpick from another good show by AEW.

