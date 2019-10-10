3 Interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (October 9, 2019)

Chris Jericho formed a dominant heel stable called 'The Inner Circle'

Following a highly successful debut on TNT, AEW Dynamite was an entertaining show this week as well.

The episode gave us a better idea of how certain storylines are going to shape up in the next few shows.

The brand strikes the right balance between wrestling and entertainment, even though it does slightly lean towards the wrestling aspect of things more.

Fans get to witness great matches every week, and I firmly believe that a huge part of AEW's success can be owed to the live audience who make the show more engaging from start-to-finish.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's AEW Dynamite:

#3 Why PAC, Jon Moxley & Kenny Omega are unstable AEW Wildcards at the moment

I love how factions are a huge part of Professional Wrestling once again, thanks to AEW Dynamite.

But a Pro-Wrestling show needs singular storylines and distinct personalities to succeed in terms of quality, and AEW has delivered on both fronts so far.

The roster is so stacked that several personalities share the top spot. More specifically, Kenny Omega, PAC & Jon Moxley seem to be wildcards at the moment - You never know what to expect, because all three of them keep popping up in each other's business from time-to-time.

They are driven by personal motivations as well - PAC needs to know why he doesn't have a shot at the AEW World Title despite his stellar record in recent times. Kenny Omega's 'slow heel turn' subplot on Being The Elite will eventually lead to some drastic events on the main roster, and Jon Moxley's lust for chaos can trigger him at any given moment.

Who knows how this angle might play out next week?

This makes AEW Dynamite a show where anything can happen at any given time, and that is best for business.

