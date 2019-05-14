×
3 Potential Opponents for Cain Velasquez at TripleMania

Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    14 May 2019, 01:11 IST

Velasquez is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion
Widely regarded by many as one of the best heavyweights in UFC history, Cain Velasquez is all set to make his pro wrestling debut for AAA at their upcoming show, TripleMania XXVII. For those unfamiliar, TripleMania is the biggest show of the year produced by the Mexican promotion, AAA. This year, the event will take place on August 31, 2019, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. 

Velasquez last fought in the UFC in February where he suffered a TKO Loss against Francis Ngannou. Valasquez has openly spoken about his love for professional wrestling and hinted at a possible career in wrestling on numerous occasions. Therefore, it came as no surprise when 'El Gran Campeon' was revealed as AAA's newest signee earlier this year.

Given his background in amateur wrestling, we have no doubt that Velasquez will do wonders inside the squared circle. Although he currently doesn't have opponent announced for TripleMania, we except AAA to put up huge name against the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.


Here are five potential opponents for Velasquez for his debut match at TripleMania:

#3 Pentagon Jr.

Penatagon is one of the biggest stars in AAA right now
Let's get the obvious one out of the way first. Pentagon Jr. is the perhaps the most talked about Luchador in the world right now. The former iMPACT! World Champion has been at the top of his game for quite some time putting on great matches in IMPACT, MLW and AAA.

Pentagon along with his brother, Rey Fenix, collectively known as the Lucha Bros, are one of the top tag teams in the world. Penta and Fenix are currently scheduled for a match against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) for the AAA World Tag Team Championship at All Elite Wrestling's debut event, Double or Nothing on May 25th. 

It would make for Pentagon to face Velasquez in his debut match as the duo had a face off during the press conference where AAA revealed Valasquez signing with the promotion. Pentagon is a performer par excellence and we believe that he can have a great match with almost anybody and him facing Cain Velasquez will be a huge money match and a great way for Velasquez to kick-off his career inside the squared circle. 

