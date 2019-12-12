3 reasons why Jon Moxley won't join Chris Jericho's Inner Circle

Chris Jericho offered Jon Moxley a chance to become part of The Inner Circle!

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have had a long history with each other, and now their paths have crossed in AEW, and it has become quite apparent that Jericho and Moxley's program might be the show's biggest angle yet.

After teasing this showdown for a couple of weeks, Jericho interrupted Moxley's post-match celebration on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW Champion introduced the very first plot point in their program.

Le Champion offered Moxley a spot in The Inner Circle. Due to their time as opponents, it seems the AEW World Champion has a soft spot for one of the toughest men on the roster. Here are 3 reasons why Moxley won't join The Inner Circle.

#3: Jon Moxley is AEW's biggest babyface

Jon Moxley is on a hot streak right now

AEW has a lot of stars on its roster who connect with the fanbase in a special way. They have MJF as a striking heel who gets a reaction out of the AEW Universe whenever he steps foot in a ring, but when it comes to babyfaces, none can match Jon Moxley's status in the company right now.

Don't get me wrong, wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega are wildly popular as well, but as of right now, it is quite apparent that Moxley is AEW's big star.

Cody took a step back after getting caught up in a stipulation that now prevents him from challenging for the AEW World Championship, but his program with MJF is a great angle as well. On the other hand, AEW hasn't fully capitalized on Kenny Omega yet for some reason.

That leaves us with Moxley, and thanks to his Unsanctioned Match with Omega at Full Gear, the man has been reaching for the stars without looking back.

