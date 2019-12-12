AEW Dynamite Results: Jericho makes Moxley a huge offer, Texas Street Fight, MJF responds to Cody

Pratyay Ghosh

Will Jon Moxley join The Inner Circle? Who left the main event with the win?

This week's jam-packed episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was main-evented by The Young Bucks taking on Santana and Ortiz in a Texas Street Fight. We also had Cody in action as he teamed up with QT Marshall to take on the Butcher and the Blade. Also on the card, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page joined forces to take on the team on 'Superbad' Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears. Tonight's episode of Dynamite also saw Jon Moxley in action as well as Chris Jericho coming out and making Moxley a huge offer.

Jox Moxley vs Alex Reynolds

Jon Moxley kicked off the night in singles action against Alex Reynolds. Mox wasted no time and immediately hit Reynolds with the Paradigm Shift to pick up the win. Reynolds' tag-team partner John Silver tried to attack Mox from behind after the match but ate a Paradigm Shift of his own for his troubles.

Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle came out after the match to confront Jon Moxley. Jericho got inside the ring while the rest of the Inner Circle circled the ring. Jericho recounted their history together before saying that Moxley was the top guy in AEW. Jericho then tried to get Jon Moxley to join forces with the Inner Circle by telling Moxley that with him, they would be unstoppable.

Jericho added that he knew Moxley needed time to make his decision. Moxley didn't look too swayed by Jericho's pitch. The Inner Circle left the arena at this point, leaving Moxley in the ring, still thinking about Jericho's pitch to join his group.

