5 AEW wrestlers who also hold Championships from other promotions

Pietro Maximoff FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

AAA Tag titles were defended on two separate AEW PPVs this year

Since AEW does not have the grueling schedule that WWE has, the wrestler contracts are comparatively relaxed. While appearing on all AEW shows is the priority, wrestlers are also free to take independent bookings. This policy will see both AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and his prospective challenger Jon Moxley appear in separate matches at the NJPW Tokyo Dome show in January 2020.

While neither Jericho nor Moxley holds any titles in NJPW (at the moment), there are many AEW wrestlers who are champions in other promotions. While some of these are minor independent promotions, there are a few well-known companies on the list as well.

There are more than ten AEW wrestlers who currently hold titles in this category - this article takes a look at five such wrestlers taking into account their role in the company/how prestigious the other titles are. Also, the list restricts itself to singles titles.

5. Darby Allin - North East Wrestling Heavyweight Champion

Darby Allin is the N.E.W. World Champion

North East Wrestling is one of the top independent promotions in the North-eastern United States, with a history dating back to 1996 - which makes it older than both Impact Wrestling and ROH. Operated by promoter Mike Lombardi, the promotion stayed dormant for the first half of the 2000s before reviving again.

NEW has hosted several high profile wrestlers over the years, including Big Bam Bigelow, Sycho Sid, and recently Cody Rhodes, Flip Gordon, and Jack Swagger. Famously, Jon Moxley had also made an appearance at NEW Brass City Brawl this year wherein he beat Darby Allin in a 20-minute brawl.

Just a day after that match, Allin took on JT Dunn and beat him for the NEW World Heavyweight title. It was Allin's first-ever title and he has held on to it since then.

1 / 5 NEXT