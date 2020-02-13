5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (February 12, 2020)

Jeff Cobb was a surprising addition to Chris Jericho's Inner Circle!

From Nyla Rose becoming the new AEW Women's World Champion to The Inner Circle beating up Jon Moxley with the help of Jeff Cobb, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

The episode felt very engaging from start-to-finish. AEW fans were thoroughly into each and every big moment of the show, and for what it's worth, the episode also improved on the weaker aspects of AEW Dynamite this week.

Here are the 5 Biggest News Stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (February 12, 2020).

#5: Kenny Omega & Adam Page retained their Tag Team Titles against SCU

The episode kicked off with an action-packed contest between SCU (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian) and the AEW Tag Team Champions, "Hangman" Adam Page & Kenny Omega.

The champions were on the same page throughout the entire contest, and that was reflected in the end where Page & Omega retained their titles against Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian.

The Dark Order's obsession with Christopher Daniels and the overarching plot of "The Exalted One" reminded us how most Tag Teams in AEW are simultaneously involved in multiple storylines at the same time.

After the match, the AEW Tag Team Division got involved in a brawl which saw The Young Bucks coming out on top.

It is safe to assume that The Young Bucks are probably winning the Battle Royal Match on next week's show. AEW has often hinted towards an eventual showdown between The Bucks and Page/Omega.

Even though the Tag Team Champions stayed on the same page this week, Kenny Omega's ascension back to the top of the food chain seems to be on hold for now.

