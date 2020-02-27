5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (February 26, 2020)

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley got involved in a huge brawl at the end of the episode!

From an incredible 30-Minute Iron Man Match between Kenny Omega and PAC to the AEW World Championship weigh-in ending in a huge brawl, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

As AEW Revolution takes place this Saturday, last night's episode of Dynamite started and ended in a perfect way. A few matches for Revolution were announced at the last minute, and with Cody Rhodes and MJF's show-stealing feud being reduced to a video package, some of the lesser-known stars could shine during the show as well.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (February 26, 2020).

#5: Matt Hardy's AEW Debut was teased by The Dark Order

"The Exalted One" has been a huge part of The Dark Order storyline on AEW Dynamite so far.

Apparently, it was revealed that "The Exalted One" ordered The Dark Order to face SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) at AEW Revolution this Saturday. But the big tease came along when Evil Uno said that Christopher Daniels would find out that he is "obsolete" after they are done with SCU.

Of course, any hardcore Professional Wrestling fan will tell you that the word "obsolete" is an integral part of Matt Hardy's vocabulary in his Broken/Woken persona.

This could just be a tease without any payoff to garner some attention for the Pay-Per-View itself. But we also know that because of Matt's second confrontation with Randy Orton, Matt Hardy was written off WWE TV for the time being.

Whatever the case may be, a deal with AEW would surely benefit the company as much as Matt Hardy at the same time.

