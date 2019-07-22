×
5 Surprise appearances we may see at AEW: All Out 

Nathan Smith
22 Jul 2019, 05:21 IST

AEW: All Out
AEW: All Out

After 3 good shows from All Elite Wrestling, they are returning to the Sears Center to run All Out in August, and given that this is the last AEW show before heading to TNT in the Fall, they are going to make it a good one. They have already got some amazing matches announced, with Moxley vs. Omega, Spears vs. Rhodes, and Jericho vs. Page all taking place in Chicago, but with AEW, fans should expect the unexpected.

Whether it's an AEW Superstar making their debut or someone completely unexpected, there's no doubt that there will be new blood arriving in Chicago. If AEW does it right, it could completely change the landscape of the company.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look forward to August 31st in Chicago, and predict 5 possible surprise appearances we could see at AEW's All Out.

#5 Sadie Gibbs

Sadie Gibbs
Sadie Gibbs

Sadie Gibbs is one of the most underrated signings that AEW has made in their short history, as she has the potential to be one of, if not the best, female professional wrestler on the entire planet. Since signing, AEW has hyped the arrival of Gibbs, but fans haven't heard much as of late and assuming there are multiple women's matches on the card, it gives her plenty of opportunities to leave her mark.

Gibbs provides a great look with natural charisma and unmatched athleticism, and if they can treat her like the star she is from the very beginning, they may have an ace of the Women's Division. She's still quite new into wrestling, but with experience in the UK as well as Japan, she's growing quickly.

If treated properly, we could be looking at one of the best wrestlers in the world in a year or two.

