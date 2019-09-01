5 Things All Elite Wrestling got right at All Out

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 392 // 01 Sep 2019, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All Elite Wrestling have just concluded their biggest event to date, and with everything that went on, it's hard not to be excited about Tony Khan's new company going forward. All Out from the Sears Center in Chicago was the last stop for AEW on the road to weekly television in a months time, and while we've still got plenty of questions that need answers, they're on their way to greatness.

No matter how good a wrestling show is, there is always going to be negatives, but today, we are going to take a look at the other side of the coin and take a look on the positive side. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back on yet another historic PPV for All Elite Wrestling, and look on 5 of the biggest things that the company did right on the night.

#5 Announcing AEW's next big PPV

AEW was announced all the way back in January, and since that point, we've wanted to know all the details of the coming year, but the company has held a lot of things very close to the chest. They've been unveiling the location of their live TV show for the past few weeks, but beyond that, we know few details, so at All Out, AEW decided to announce its next Pay Per View broadcast.

AEW: Full Gear will take place November 9th in Baltimore, Maryland, and while the name may not be the most appealing, we can certainly see what All Elite are going for. This will take place after the 5th episode of AEW on TNT, so it's going to be fun to see how quick AEW can build towards a PPV with weekly TV, and given how they've gone so far, we can't wait for Full Gear.

1 / 5 NEXT