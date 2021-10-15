5 ways WWE vs AEW is reminiscent of the Monday Night Wars

Since the fall of WCW following the Monday Night Wars between RAW and Nitro, WWE has been unchallenged as the top company in all of professional wrestling. That was until AEW arrived, led by Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham owners Shahid and Tony Khan.

AEW, while still in its infancy, has grown by leaps and bounds bringing in icons like Chris Jericho and Sting and becoming a theatre for dream matches.

While WWE remains financially untouchable, boasting increasing profits despite a sizeable plateau in show quality, it has to be said that AEW has emerged as an alternative and competition for WWE amongst wrestling fans.

The Wednesday Night Wars between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT put into perspective the reality that AEW, in its short life, has already managed to put WWE to the sword and win, with NXT eventually transitioning to Tuesday nights and reverting to the developmental territory it was before its rise to acclaim.

For the first time, AEW is set to go head-to-head with a main roster WWE show this Friday, with the Supersized SmackDown overlapping with AEW Rampage. Tony Khan has openly embraced the competition, harkening back to the days of the Monday Night Wars.

For the first time in decades, WWE has tangible competition, and the competition is ready for war.

WWE and AEW is Sports Entertainment vs Wrestling

Bret Hart vs. Hulk Hogan is a prime example of wrestling vs. sports entertainment

WWE has always held itself as separate from the rest of the industry by referring to itself as sports entertainment. It was a focal point throughout the Monday Night Wars, with early WCW looking to strike the market gap by being everything WWE was not.

WCW was wrestling, and WWE was sports entertainment.

It's no different for AEW, which was founded on the idea that wrestling could, and should, have a home, giving stars like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks the room to perform their best work.

WWE, on the other hand, remains true to their sports entertainment brand, valuing stars on their physical stature as opposed to their in-ring ability. As a result, where WWE fails to provide significant opportunities for stars of smaller stature, AEW provides a great alternative as they prioritize in-ring and narrative ability.

