5 Wrestlers We'd love to see Jon Moxley face at AEW Fight for the Fallen 

Ever since the former Dean Ambrose arrived in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing, he's been on fire in the wrestling business, and with AEW's third show on the horizon, they need to have Moxley on the show somehow. With Kenny Omega wrestling CIMA on this night, it's clear that Mox will be there in some capacity, but another singles victory could continue his momentum on the build to All Out in August.

With AEW looking to continue their momentum from Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest, having all of their top stars (Chris Jericho included this time) on hand makes complete sense. While anyone on the roster would be a great opponent for Mox, the following 5 would be the best opponents for the former Dean Ambrose, and we'd love to see him face any of these opponents in Jacksonville.

#5 Sammy Guevara

In terms of wrestlers, there may be no two different performers than Guevara and Moxley, but given these differences, the two could actually put on quite an entertaining bout. Sammy may be a top heel in the company, but he's quite an athletic and high-flying performer, and with Moxley's aggressive and violent side, the two styles would clash quite well.

AEW has a big-time future ahead of them, so we don't need to see dream matches every show, and while this isn't one of those, the more you hear about it, the more fun you know it would be.

Sammy knows how great he is as a performer, but we haven't seen much of it in AEW so far, and stepping up to the companies hottest star is the best way to put himself on the map. It's hard to see Guevara defeating such a big-time star, and that will put him to 0-2 in AEW, but even in a loss, Sammy could no doubt elevate his standing within AEW by putting on a great performance with one of the world's best.

