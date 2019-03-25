7 Things that incite "Nerd Rage" in the Internet Wrestling Community

Front row tickets seemed like a great idea at the time...

Nerd Rage: Term used to describe extreme anger, offence, indignation, and other similar emotions by a nerd, geekor similar.

Nerd Rage can be triggered by a number of things, most commonly through helplessness in the face of bullying, internet fights, or seeing their favorite film/show/anime/etc degraded or insulted in some way.

This is the definition of Nerd Rage is both fitting and apt when applied to a certain portion of the sports entertainment audience.

You know someone who suffers from Nerd Rage regularly. They don't even wait for a wrestling show to be over before they whip out their cell phones and post angrily on social media, making sure the whole world knows they are not satisfied.

It happened when hundreds of misogynistic fans review bombed Captain Marvel before they had actually even seen the film, it happened when Ben Affleck was cast as Batman--justifiably in that case--and it happens every time a Netflix adaptation of Anime doesn't look the way some fans hoped it would.

In pro wrestling, Nerd Rage happens all the time. Here are seven things that will incite members of the Internet Wrestling Community to a state of the purest Nerd Rage.

Incites Nerd Rage #1 Calling a clothesline a lariat, and vice versa

The Animal Batista floors Edge with a clothesline...or is it a lariat?

In the world of pro wrestling, attacking an opponent with an out thrust arm is known as a clothesline.

But it's also known as a lariat. While some may quibble and criticize every nuance of difference that separates the two moves, at the end of the day they both involve hitting an opponent in the neck or chest with the arm.

Why, exactly, this incites nerd rage isn't clear. It all seemed to start around the early 2000s, when the Internet Wrestling Community really got rolling. Pro Wrestling aficionados will point out that the lariat uses a slightly different delivery than the clothesline, but the terms were used interchangeably by fans and announcers for years before the internet tried to make them separate moves.

