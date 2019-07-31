7 Things wrestling fans are looking forward to from AEW on TNT

AEW on TNT marks the first time in nearly twenty years that the cable network has aired a pro wrestling show.

Rome wasn't built in a day, so the saying goes, and All Elite Wrestling was not created overnight.

The upstart wrestling promotion began as an informal bet between Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Cody Rhodes, who was working for Ring of Honor and various other indie promotions at the time.

I'll take that bet Dave



I already gave them their biggest buyrate...put The Bucks & I on the card & 3-months to promote



CC @ringofhonor https://t.co/kDUqDqYdtL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 16, 2017

Dave Meltzer asserted his opinion that a small promotion such as Ring of Honor was a long way off from selling out a ten thousand seat arena. Cody of course disagreed, and over time the event morphed into the biggest independent pro wrestling show of all time, All In.

After the success of All In, fans demanded more. Cody and The Young Bucks were more than willing to oblige. Rumors began to swirl about the Elite. Most of the rumors dealt with the formation of a new, major pro wrestling promotion in North America. However, unlike Ring of Honor, the new promotion would attempt to compete directly with juggernaut WWE for viewers, talent and ratings.

Little by little, AEW has come together. First came the major talent signings, like Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Then came the announcement that the promotion would be bankrolled by the affluent Khan family, who also own the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Finally, the biggest announcement of all came down the pike; AEW had found the holy grail of pro wrestling, a television distribution deal. AEW would air on the TNT network, the former home of the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling.

Now fans have a date--October 2nd--and a match announcement. Here are seven things fans are looking forward to with AEW on TNT.

#1 Fresh Voices in the Pro Wrestling market

Cody, Brandi, Adam Page, and Kenny Omega pose for a photo after the TNT announcement.

Advertisement

Fans all over the world adore WWE. They have a global footprint that reaches across oceans, time zones, and language barriers.

However, they have been the dominant voice in pro wrestling for longer than some of the younger wrestling fans have been alive. While the WWE is the best at its particular brand of sports entertainment, many fans are looking forward to some fresh voices and ideas in the pro wrestling marketplace.

Cody and the Bucks have been wrestling on the cutting edge of sports entertainment--the indie scene. Even major WWE stars often come through the indies first, such as Ricochet, Adam Cole, and AJ Styles.

With their fingers on the pulse of modern pro wrestling entertainment, fans are hoping to be wowed by the new things AEW could come up with.

1 / 7 NEXT