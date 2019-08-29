AEW All Out: 5 Things that should not happen at the show

All Out will set All Elite Wrestling up before their television debut.

All Elite Wrestling returns to the world stage this Saturday. It might be just as important as its Double or Nothing show, but whereas DON reminded fans of AEW and introduced the world to its roster, All Out needs to be a huge success. The television debut is a little over a month away and certain matches and storylines need to be so good as to coax fans that are on the fence to check out the promotion's weekly show.

One big blow to the event occurred when Jon Moxley had to pull out of his match with Kenny Omega due to a staph infection. It was arguably going to be the biggest match for the promotion to date, but since he was hurt, he was replaced by Pac. The former Neville is a uber-talented wrestler but he isn't on the same level of Superstardom as Omega or Moxley.

That was a factor that was out of the control of AEW officials. But due to the amount of time that AEW has had to build things up for All Out, they have a shorter leash regarding false finishes or mistakes they cannot make. Some women have less of a chance in the Battle Royale due to not being contracted workers to AEW, but there are names that should be considered for winning and some that shouldn't. There are things that AEW should not do at All Out. Here are five such instances.

#5 Too much outside interference

Fight For the Fallen had three instances of outside interference.

At Fight for the Fallen, there were at least three instances of outside interference coming into play during matches. During Brandi Rhodes' match with Allie, Rhodes revealed at the last minute that Awesome Kong would be in her corner during the match. While Rhodes should have lost to Allie since she's one of the more prominent names in the company, it made sense that the only plausible way for Rhodes to defeat Allie was with help from someone else.

During the match to qualify for a chance at a first-round bye at All Out, Marko Stunt blatantly interfered in the match and got kicked out. He acted shocked that he was being ejected from ringside. The same exact thing happened when Christopher Daniels interfered in his team's match with the Lucha Brothers. He did so right in front of the ref and was flabbergasted that he was then sent to the back.

It would have been fine for one match to have some interference but for three of the nine matches on the card, not so much. Varying the ending of matches is something that AEW will have to do in order to mix things ups. They don't want them all end with roll-ups or due to interference. Otherwise, they'll be borrowing from tropes that don't work well when overused.

