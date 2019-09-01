AEW All Out: Ranking each match from the night

All Elite Wrestling has just had its biggest show to date, and while there was definitely negatives on the show, it's safe to say that the brand new company smashed it out of the park. From beginning to end, the show was packed with fantastic action, and although a few things definitely fell flat, the show offered something for everyone, and it's a positive step forward yet again for All Elite Wrestling.

If you didn't believe in AEW before now, All Out should have convinced you, as each match had something to enjoy, but today, we are going to take a deeper dive into the show than that. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back on one of the best days in recent wrestling memory, to Chicago Illinois and countdown each and every match from AEW: All Out, worst to best.

#10 The Dark Order def. Best Friends

While there's no doubting the talent of all 4 of these men, this match just didn't click, and that's likely because the characters of Stu Grayson and Evil Uno, The Dark Order just haven't worked in AEW so far. While the gimmick is a simple and a good idea, it just hasn't been executed to this point, and with the push, they are receiving, it just isn't translating into good crowd reactions.

The team of Trent and Chuckie T, however, are incredibly over, but the fans clearly don't buy into The Dark Order, and that hurt the heat that this match could have gained, but ultimately, the 'spooky perverts' were victorious. After the bout, the creepers attempted to carry Trent away until Orange Cassidy appeared to save the day, and while that was a fantastic moment, it shouldn't have been the highlight of this match. Sadly though, it was.

