AEW Double or Nothing: 4 reasons why Chris Jericho should defeat Kenny Omega

Could Chris Jericho defeat Kenny Omega?

All Elite Wrestling has officially arrived on the wrestling scene with their first PPV scheduled to go live in a few hours. AEW puts forth an exciting match-card featuring nine matches, including a Casino Battle Royal. The winner of the Casino Battle Royal will receive a shot at AEW's Heavyweight Championship against the winner of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho's match.

Omega and Jericho face each other for the first time since their match at Wrestle Kingdom 12. Jericho lost the contest on their last encounter. Could he pull off a win this time?

Here are four reasons why Chris Jericho should defeat Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing.

#4 To even the scores and build for a rubber match

3 Days Away Until DON! Omega vs Jericho 2 will steal the show, and I can't wait to see how the match unfolds. #DON #BestBoutMachineVThePainMaker@KennyOmegamanX vs @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/Oxbp2ajG3F — The Mark (@The_Mark123) May 22, 2019

All hell broke loose when Jericho appeared on the big screen and challenged Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Nobody expected Jericho to return to Japan and work for NJPW, but he went on to reinvent himself and had a five-star match with Kenny Omega.

Kenny got the upper hand in the contest and retained his title. Double or Nothing provides the best spot to revisit the rivalry and even the scores for Jericho.

When both individuals gain a victory each, a future match for an even bigger prize becomes the rubber match for their feud.

#3 Jericho has a broader reach among the global audience

Chris Jericho is also the lead singer of his band, Fozzy

In just a few hours, AEW will put up its first show and would set their way for AEW's weekly TV shows. They would need a globally known face to bring in the eyeballs of the casual fans.

A new stipulation got added for the match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, which gave the right to become the #1 contender for AEW's top prize to the winner.

Kenny Omega is a widely known wrestler in the wrestling community as well, but people who don't watch wrestling outside of WWE don't know him. Apart from Jericho's WWE stint, he worked for various promotions and led a Rock band, Fozzy which provides a cross-promotional appeal.

In a way, Double or Nothing is a promotional event for their weekly shows. Jericho's move into the title picture brings in a lot of eyeballs to their weekly show.

