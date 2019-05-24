×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW Double or Nothing: 4 reasons why Chris Jericho should defeat Kenny Omega

Prakash
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
265   //    24 May 2019, 18:05 IST

Could Chris Jericho defeat Kenny Omega?
Could Chris Jericho defeat Kenny Omega?

All Elite Wrestling has officially arrived on the wrestling scene with their first PPV scheduled to go live in a few hours. AEW puts forth an exciting match-card featuring nine matches, including a Casino Battle Royal. The winner of the Casino Battle Royal will receive a shot at AEW's Heavyweight Championship against the winner of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho's match.

Omega and Jericho face each other for the first time since their match at Wrestle Kingdom 12. Jericho lost the contest on their last encounter. Could he pull off a win this time?

Here are four reasons why Chris Jericho should defeat Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing.


#4 To even the scores and build for a rubber match

All hell broke loose when Jericho appeared on the big screen and challenged Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Nobody expected Jericho to return to Japan and work for NJPW, but he went on to reinvent himself and had a five-star match with Kenny Omega.

Kenny got the upper hand in the contest and retained his title. Double or Nothing provides the best spot to revisit the rivalry and even the scores for Jericho.

When both individuals gain a victory each, a future match for an even bigger prize becomes the rubber match for their feud.


#3 Jericho has a broader reach among the global audience

Chris Jericho is also the lead singer of his band, Fozzy
Chris Jericho is also the lead singer of his band, Fozzy
Advertisement

In just a few hours, AEW will put up its first show and would set their way for AEW's weekly TV shows. They would need a globally known face to bring in the eyeballs of the casual fans.

A new stipulation got added for the match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, which gave the right to become the #1 contender for AEW's top prize to the winner.

Kenny Omega is a widely known wrestler in the wrestling community as well, but people who don't watch wrestling outside of WWE don't know him. Apart from Jericho's WWE stint, he worked for various promotions and led a Rock band, Fozzy which provides a cross-promotional appeal.

In a way, Double or Nothing is a promotional event for their weekly shows. Jericho's move into the title picture brings in a lot of eyeballs to their weekly show.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Chris Jericho Kenny Omega
Advertisement
Why AEW's 'Double or Nothing' could change pro-wrestling forever
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Double or Nothing event is now officially sold out
RELATED STORY
6 AEW Matches We Wish Were Happening at Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party: Start Time, Live Streaming Info, Highlights guide & how and where to watch in the US, UK and India
RELATED STORY
AEW News: New match stipulation announced for Double Or Nothing; Young Bucks talk production costs 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Kenny Omega signing with AEW was the right thing to do
RELATED STORY
AEW Double Or Nothing Preview & Predictions
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why everyone should check out All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers Who We Hope Will Appear At AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
6 WWE vs AEW dream matches not involving Kenny Omega
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us