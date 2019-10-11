AEW Dynamite (9th October 2019): Review

Wednesday Dynamite presented from Boston

Analyzing the art of wrestling isn't that simple, it's unfair to even when especially the wrestling in question promises to start something special. We all know that wrestling is due some change, some upheaval in this past decade and it comes the way of All Elite Wrestling.

While the prematurely year old brand features a veteran class of superstars who know what they are doing, their first foray into primetime deserves the title of wrestling as an art.

As such while the première itself is critically untouchable, the rest of AEW's foray with Dynamite to change the world of wrestling deserves to be viewed.

With episode two of AEW's Dynamite, there's no need to worry. If anything the show is better than its blockbuster premiere, proving hopefully that the company can bring a change to wrestling.

Of course, there is still, a lot to dissect about the episode, particularly how it carries forward the idea of a statistics-driven league and builds story threads from the premiere episode. So let's then just dive into night two of AEW Dynamite and see if the Elite can change the world on its own or does it need a big villain to help, with a bit of the bubbly!

#1 A Big League Upset

A big party for a Private Party win!

Round One of the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament: The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy)

Positioned as a match between the first and last seeds of the tournament, for the most part, this one seemed like a forgone conclusion. Of course, that depends on whether fans realize the Young Bucks and AEW EVP's aren't foolish enough to build a company, just to put themselves over.

Commentary though sold this as perfectly as they could, to bring the best out of both teams in a fast and furious bout.

The Jacksons positioned as veterans facing down quicker and flashier men reminiscent of their youth, gives this contest a fascinating tale to hang on.

It also allowed the Bucks to play more psychologically sound games, particularly being their cocky jerk like selves and targeting the hurt back of Isiah Kassidy. At the same time, the fight never releases a hold with constant motion thanks to a standout Marq Quen just beating down on the Bucks.

A few sequences later, with the two sides trading the advantage sees Quen roll up and defeat the Jackson brothers for the unlikely win. With this in motion, the Young Bucks are out of the tag tournament while also putting over Private Party huge. The Boston crowds favoured chants for the underdog side, not to mention the volume at which the fans were through the contest makes it a huge win for the opening of the second night for Dynamite.

Result: Marq Quen rolls up Nick Jackson for an unlikely win as Private Party move onto the next round.

Rating:

4 out of 5 stars for a big start!

