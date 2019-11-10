AEW Full Gear: Every match ranked from worst to first

Hype lived up to.

AEW Full Gear is now in the books, and though there are some kinks to work out, it was a great show for the company, arguably the best since Double or Nothing. It brought all that we've seen on Dynamite to a head and set the landscape for the next few months in the company. What more could you ask for?

Well-timed and paced, the event never overstayed its welcome, unlike most of the shows in "that other wrestling company," and it made the right calls on winners, losers, and moments. It was a dictionary definition of a well booked and presented wrestling show that served the interests of talent, promotion, and fans alike.

Eight matches sprinkled the card at Full Gear. In case you didn't get to watch live, which ones should you take priority in watching? Here's a ranking of those eight matches from worst to best.

#8 Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela

This match felt randomly thrown together at the last minute (it was built with a seconds-long segment on an AEW Dark episode and then followed up for a few minutes on this week's episode of Dynamite) and truly didn't need to happen at Full Gear at all.

Tully Blanchard did a good job as a heel manager throughout the match and his interference led to Shawn Spears' victory, but it was a pedestrian, run of the mill wrestling match that felt out of place on a show which had been masterfully built over the six weeks since AEW Dynamite's debut on TNT.

Obviously, the match wasn't actively bad, and was fine enough as a buffer between some of the hotter matches on the show, but if you're going to miss any match from AEW Full Gear, this would be the one.

