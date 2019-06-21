AEW News: Big news for AEW on TNT confirmed!

AEW on TNT

AEW has been the talk of the wrestling world since the beginning of the year. It is no surprise the company is making headlines yet again, as they've announced some big news about the run-time of their new television show airing this Fall on the TNT network.

One of the key focuses going forward with AEW has been their television deal. After much speculation, the company had previously announced a huge deal with Turner-Warner Media to air a weekly episodic television show on TNT. No key specifics have been given yet as to exactly what day the show will air, time frame and so on. Tony Khan hints they will be making these announcements very soon as we move closer to their August 31st pay-per-view event: "All Out".

As we previously reported here on Sportskeeda, Tony Khan was a guest on "The Steve Austin Show". One topic of discussion that was brought up concerned AEW's debut on the TNT network. This is the first time that a wrestling show will be broadcast on any Turner affiliated networks since WCW's closure and buyout in 2001.

Tony confirms with Austin their weekly show will be two hours long.

"It's a two-hour, live show. I can't tell you the day of the week or the timeslot. All Out will be our last pay-per-view going into it.".

You can check out the full podcast provided in the tweet below by All Elite Wrestling, Steve Austin and Tony Khan.

AEW on TNT will make its debut this October. Coincidentally, the show will be airing around the same time that WWE moves SmackDown Live to FOX, set to broadcast on Friday nights. While the two companies will not be going directly head-to-head, its going to be interesting to witness the ratings that both shows draw every week.

