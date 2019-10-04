AEW News: Chris Jericho promises to 'comment' on his group's actions next week on Dynamite

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 24 // 04 Oct 2019, 03:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho and friends closed out the debut of Dynamite with a bang.

Amidst all of the excitement for All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite debut on TNT was Chris Jericho closing out the show with a bang. After he, Santana, and Ortiz defeated Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the main event, a new group formed alongside those three men. Both Sammy Guevara and a debuting Jake Hager joined in on the post-match attack on the Elite.

After the festivities, Jericho and his new stable were caught backstage. The current AEW World Champion claimed that he'd give them a comment about the group's action next week.

An explosive end to the night

The first-ever AEW Champion is certainly someone who knows how to make a huge impact. Other moments made news like Riho winning the AEW Women's Championship and the various segments throughout the night hyping the tag team division and tournament. John Moxley's appearance and attack on Omega set the stage for Jericho's team to pick up the win.

Jericho is not one to let others overshadow him, however, his actions at the end of the episode will remain as the lasting moment for fans. Cameras caught up with him backstage, looking for an explanation as to why he and his cohorts attacked the Elite and Dustin Rhodes following the match. After yelling at the camera, Hager pushed the camera out of their way and Jericho claimed that he'd comment on the matters next week.

The immediate future after the Dynamite debut

Since the Elite essentially created AEW and run the company alongside Tony Khan, it makes natural sense for a rival group to form. Jericho is clearly a great ring leader and it also provided Hager with an important debut instead of showing up randomly backstage.

The pairing should also propel the likes of Santa, Ortiz, and Guevara forward as they get the chance to work with the greatly experienced likes of Jericho and Hager. The nature of Jericho's potential comments for next week are still up in the air.

Fans and analysts likely want answers as to why they brutally attacked the Elite. With Jericho in charge, however, getting a straight answer is likely not in the cards. One thing is certain, the rest of the roster will have to watch out for the Champ's current crew.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!