AEW News: Cody Rhodes says there will be no scripted promos in AEW 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
118   //    16 May 2019, 20:12 IST

WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 - Arrivals
WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 - Arrivals

What's the story?

WrestlingNews.co caught up with Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes at WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 and interviewed them on a variety of different topics related to AEW's newly announced partnership with TNT.

In case you didn't know...

As earlier reported, TNT will be the official broadcaster of AEW. It will mark the first time that professional wrestling will be showcased on the network since 2001. Back then, WCW Monday Nitro reigned supreme, though sagging ratings from 2000 and 2001 was instrumental in its demise.

The heart of the matter

As reported earlier by WrestlingNews.co, Cody Rhodes thanked Tony Khan for his belief in them. He further add that when the event All In happened, they didn't think it would lead to this.

Brandi Rhodes was also asked about wrestler rotation. She said that they have been cautious in building the Women's division as they don't want wrestlers to be sitting on the sidelines too long and not being used properly.

Cody Rhodes then spoke on the idea of how AEW will be different as the topic shifted to scripted promos.

You may not see one scripted promo. When it comes to promos, if we invested you, we already know your voice. We just want to put the voice out there for more people to hear. There’s great coaches we have, great collaborators.
Guys like Jim Ross, guys like Billy Gunn, a bunch of guys I can’t name. We have these great collaborators, plus all of us who want to make this work. Collaboration yes, micromanagement no, scripted no, that’s the best.

What's next?

It's quite clear that AEW has a unique vision, and the company wants to do things differently. With AEW Double or Nothing just around the corner, there seem to be interesting times ahead for the upstart company.

