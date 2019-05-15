AEW News: Major TV Network officially announces the All Elite Wrestling TV Show

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 4.86K // 15 May 2019, 18:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW gets WarnerMedia back in the wrestling business

All Elite Wrestling has signed a television deal with WarnerMedia through TNT and will air a weekly television show later in 2019.

The debut of AEW will be the first wrestling show TNT has aired since World Championship Wrestling had their final episode in 2001.

AEW was announced earlier this year as a new wrestling company formed by Tony Khan and the members of The Elite faction of Bullet Club before the group left New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Since the company announced key members of their roster like Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and more, speculation has run rampant amongst wrestling fans regarding where AEW would end up being broadcast.

The following is an excerpt from the press release WarnerMedia sent regarding their plans for their new wrestling program:

Later this year, WarnerMedia will provide exclusive multi-platform access for fans to watch AEW events, airing live weekly matches on TNT in prime time, as well as streaming them through WarnerMedia's B/R Live and on pay-per-view. A leading digital sports enterprise, B/R Live's high fan engagement will provide an invaluable opportunity to build AEW's audience.

All Elite Wrestling is a talent-forward, fan-first league whose inclusive approach to creating high-quality athletic wrestling competitions is already making waves with fans and attracting top-tier wrestlers," said Michael Quigley, executive vp commercial operations, content strategy and monetization at TBS and TNT. "It is high-adrenaline, gripping entertainment and we can’t wait to bring it to fans everywhere with this game-changing new business.

WarnerMedia aired several wrestling programs over the years, but WCW Monday Nitro was their most critically-acclaimed wrestling show and launched the Monday Night Wars against WWE.

WCW Monday Nitro debuted in September 1994 and would remain on the station until March 26, 2001, after WWE bought the rights to the company.