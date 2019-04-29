AEW News: WWE Legend hints at potential Creative differences between him and Cody Rhodes

What's the story?

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Jim Ross spoke on the creative differences between him and Cody Rhodes and the rest of the young crew, when it comes to wrestling philosophies.

In case you didn't know....

Jim Ross is a legend in the wrestling business. If you were watching WWE Raw back in the 90s, you couldn't miss a beat without watching him and Jerry 'The King' Lawler in color commentary.

Signing with AEW has given Jim Ross a second chance to revive his working career. He believes that he has still has a lot to offer. As reported, he left WWE because he wasn't being used much, or getting enough 'playing time' as he put it. With AEW, he's set to make a lot of money and work with a younger talent pool and Creative staff.

AEW has some of the best wrestlers working today such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, Britt Baker and many more. The AEW roster is shaping up well. But like any other wrestling show, it comes down to how they are booked creatively, as well as the presentation.

The heart of the matter

In a discussion with Bubba Ray Dudley on Busted Open Radio, the question arose about comments that Cody Rhodes had made on the future of pro wrestling when it comes to heels and babyfaces. From Cody's point of view, there are no traditional heels and babyfaces anymore. Jim Ross is the opposite when it comes to that kind of thinking. Here's how Jim responded,

We're not going to agree on everything. And my generation and his generation have to figure out a way that we can come to a middle ground...my theory on the philosophy of wrestling...I believe there's an antagonist and protagonist...you can call it any other name you want..good guy, bad guy, babyface, heel, whatever you want to say.

We're going to have some disagreements in that regard, but they'll be done respectfully.

Jim Ross elaborated that he has known Cody Rhodes since he was a child and they are practically family.

What's next?

Jim Ross's comments and/or points make sense. In wrestling, there are some fundamentals that you can't change. So it will be interesting how things shape up on the Creative side of things, especially when AEW's TV deal is done. Till then, wrestling fans will most likely be able to catch Jim Ross at AEW Double or Nothing.