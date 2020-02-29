AEW Revolution (29th February 2020): Start Time (US, UK), Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of AEW Revolution

AEW's latest PPV is fully stacked

EW Revolution is the sixth overall show of All Elite Wrestling set to take place under their brand. Since its inception, the new promotion has delivered great matches on every show and now with their weekly episodic show Dynamite that airs on Wednesdays, they are going toe to toe with WWE's NXT.

As was made official last week, PAC will take on Orange Cassidy for the first time ever. PAC attacked the Freshly Squeezed star on the last episode of Dynamite to set up the match which will also become Cassidy's first singles match on AEW.

With both stars having completely polar opposite attitudes it will be interesting to see who will come out on top from this unique bout.

SoCal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian will go to war against The Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson at Revolution. Who will come out on top from this heated feud and also will the highly anticipated identity of 'The Exalted One' be revealed?

Nyla Rose who won the AEW Women's Championship from Riho on Dynamite a few weeks ago will defend it against Kris Statlander at Revolution. Can Nyla successfully defend her title or will another new champion emerge?

We will also get to witness Darby Allin take on Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara in a singles match after Guevara viciously attacked Allin with his own skateboard. Who will come out as the winner in this clash?

Jake Hager will make his in-ring debut for AEW against Dustin Rhodes with whom he has been having a beef for the past couple of weeks. Will the veteran Rhodes come out on top in this match or will Hager make an impactful debut by defeating Rhodes?

Also, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against fellow The Elite brethren The Young Bucks. Can the Bucks assert their dominance in the tag team division once again by dethroning Page and Omega?

The deeply heated feud between Cody and MJF will come to a head at Revolution. Ever since MJF betrayed his once best friend Cody at Full Gear, both stars have been at odds with each other. Will Cody get his revenge by finally defeating MJF or will The Salt of The Earth continue to torment The American Nightmare?

Last but not the least, Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley. Le Champion injured Moxley's eye with a spike from his leather jacket a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite. With the odds stacked against Moxley will he be able to overcome the odds and dethrone Jericho for the title?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

AEW Revolution location, date and start time

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, United States of America.

Day and Date:

29th February 2020 (United States)

1st March 2020 (United Kingdom)

1st March 2020 (India)

1st March 2020 (Australia)

Start Time: AEW Revolution will start at 7 PM EST. The start time may differ depending on your location.

Where to watch AEW Revolution (US & UK)?

AEW Revolution can be watched live on Bleacher Report Live as well as traditional pay-per-view streams.

In the United Kingdom, AEW Revolution will be broadcast on Fite TV.

How, when and where to watch AEW Revolution (India)?

AEW Revolution can be watched live on Fite TV in India at 5:30 AM.