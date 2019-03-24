AEW/WWE News: Kenny Omega reveals which WWE Superstars he would like to see in AEW

Kenny Omega, one of the biggest AEW recruits

What's the story?

AEW Superstar Kenny Omega recently took the stage at The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo and answered a string of fan questions.

When asked which WWE Superstar he would like to see in AEW, Omega responded by saying he would love to have The New Day and Kairi Sane on the AEW roster.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling are all set for their first ever show that'll emanate from The MGM Grand on May 25th, 2019. The promotion is reportedly backed by a billionaire, and has signed some of the most recognizable faces in the world of professional wrestling.

As of now, AEW has secured the likes of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, with more names possibly being announced as AEW's first show, "Double Or Nothing", draws ever closer. Jericho has even gone on to state that the AEW contract has been the best deal of his career.

The heart of the matter

Omega and The Young Bucks recently answered a bunch of fan questions at C2E2 2019.

When hit with the question of which male and female wrestler from WWE they would be interested to have in AEW, Omega stated that he would like to have NXT's Kairi Sane in the promotion, as she's one of the few WWE Superstars who wishes him on his birthday every year. (starting at the 15:40 mark)

I think she's very talented and a very kind soul, and that's Kairi Sane. She's very passionate about wrestling, very dedicated, has one of the greatest elbow drops ever, aside from Randy Savage and Matt Jackson. She's one of the very few Superstars from that roster that always wishes me a happy birthday and happy holidays.

Omega added that he would love to have The New Day over in AEW, to a huge pop.

I guess... it's not one guy but I really want to work more with The New Day. I feel like our chemistry is so on point.

What's next?

With Sane still a part of NXT, she has a long way to go in WWE, and could quite possibly become one of the most popular babyfaces on the main roster.

As for The New Day, Kofi recently revealed in an interview that the trio still has a lot left to do in WWE. Omega might have to wait for a long time to have either of these Superstars on the AEW roster.

