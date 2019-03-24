×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW/WWE News: Kenny Omega reveals which WWE Superstars he would like to see in AEW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
445   //    24 Mar 2019, 20:17 IST

Kenny Omega, one of the biggest AEW recruits
Kenny Omega, one of the biggest AEW recruits

What's the story?

AEW Superstar Kenny Omega recently took the stage at The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo and answered a string of fan questions.

When asked which WWE Superstar he would like to see in AEW, Omega responded by saying he would love to have The New Day and Kairi Sane on the AEW roster.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling are all set for their first ever show that'll emanate from The MGM Grand on May 25th, 2019. The promotion is reportedly backed by a billionaire, and has signed some of the most recognizable faces in the world of professional wrestling.

As of now, AEW has secured the likes of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, with more names possibly being announced as AEW's first show, "Double Or Nothing", draws ever closer. Jericho has even gone on to state that the AEW contract has been the best deal of his career.

The heart of the matter


Omega and The Young Bucks recently answered a bunch of fan questions at C2E2 2019.

When hit with the question of which male and female wrestler from WWE they would be interested to have in AEW, Omega stated that he would like to have NXT's Kairi Sane in the promotion, as she's one of the few WWE Superstars who wishes him on his birthday every year. (starting at the 15:40 mark)

I think she's very talented and a very kind soul, and that's Kairi Sane. She's very passionate about wrestling, very dedicated, has one of the greatest elbow drops ever, aside from Randy Savage and Matt Jackson. She's one of the very few Superstars from that roster that always wishes me a happy birthday and happy holidays.
Advertisement

Omega added that he would love to have The New Day over in AEW, to a huge pop.

I guess... it's not one guy but I really want to work more with The New Day. I feel like our chemistry is so on point.

What's next?

With Sane still a part of NXT, she has a long way to go in WWE, and could quite possibly become one of the most popular babyfaces on the main roster.

As for The New Day, Kofi recently revealed in an interview that the trio still has a lot left to do in WWE. Omega might have to wait for a long time to have either of these Superstars on the AEW roster.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see jump ship to AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) New Day Kenny Omega Kairi Sane
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
10 wrestlers who might join All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Are Kenny Omega AND Kota Ibushi about to reunite the 'Golden Lovers' in AEW?
RELATED STORY
7 Reasons Kenny Omega might have chosen AEW over WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals whether All Elite Wrestling will sign CM Punk or Kenny Omega
RELATED STORY
AEW News: The Young Bucks talk about Kenny Omega signing and if they ever feared he would join WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Kenny Omega siding with All Elite Wrestling over WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Kenny Omega gets a heartwarming welcome to All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW Roster News: Kenny Omega signs with AEW, has a showdown with Chris Jericho
RELATED STORY
2 matches we would want to see on AEW and 1 we don't want to see
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who would be ideal for AEW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us