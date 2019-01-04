×
Best and Worst of Wrestle Kingdom 13

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.31K   //    04 Jan 2019, 18:54 IST

Wrestle Kingdom was a mixed bag of good and bad
Wrestle Kingdom was a mixed bag of good and bad

Every year, January 4th sets the bar for the professional wrestling, for the remainder of the year. This is because the flagship event of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Wrestle Kingdom takes place on this very day. And previous editions have seen some of the best performances from the men and women who've stepped through the ropes. How did the thirteenth edition fare overall?

I really thought that as solid as the action was, it wasn't very exciting. It wasn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, but until the final three matches, the crowd didn't seem to care at all. It was a very top heavy card, I felt.

I will list the best and worst of the evening in this very article. Please chime in with your thoughts about the event in the comments below.

What did you think about the event, ladies, and gentlemen?

#1 Best: Naito vs. Jericho

Chris Jericho is way past his prime, they all say. And each time, he proves us wrong by putting on a performance that few really expect. In a card filled with so many talented individuals, Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito absolutely stole the show. I personally felt that this was head and shoulders above any other match in the card.

Much of it stemmed from the fact that this was the only No DQ match in the card. But also, it was the kind of punishment that both men took to tell a story of perseverance. There was more than one moment that made me wince because of the brutality involved.


While a lot of other matches involved wrestlers trying to get their spots in, Jericho and Naito focussed on slugging it out. The psychology was plain for all to see.

A round of applause for both men!

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
