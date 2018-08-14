Flip Gordon on Ring Of Honor's U.K. tour, selling out Madison Square Garden & more

Ring Of Honor's Flip Gordon / Photo courtesy of Ring Of Honor, as taken by Bruno Silveira

One of the hottest recent signings of Ring Of Honor, Flip Gordon has been one of the world's most talked-about wrestlers over the past 12 months. Only 3 years into his professional wrestling career, Gordon also held the distinction of being on active duty for the United States military while wrestling full-time.

Flip Gordon is scheduled to be part of ROH's Honor Re-United tour of England and Scotland, which kicks off in Edinburgh on August 16th. He is also booked for the G1 Supercard at New York's Madison Square Garden -- a co-promotion between ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling that sold out in minutes -- and Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager cruise.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Flip Gordon who can be followed on social media via @TheFlipGordon. More dates and appearances by Gordon can be found online at www.rohwrestling.com.

What do you wish more people knew about Ring Of Honor?

Flip Gordon: What we are planning for the future, but I’m sure they’ll find out soon.

Rumor has it that you signed a contract with your Ring Of Honor after your match with Matt Sydal, your first ROH match. Was that intended to be a try-out match?

Flip Gordon: I’m not sure, because I never got an offer until after Impact reached out to me, but it definitely could have been a tryout match. However, I did get that booking because of my performance at the ROH Tryout a few months prior.

Was there ever pressure to incorporate your military background into wrestling? Or is that something that happened organically?

Flip Gordon: At first I didn’t want people to know I was in the [U.S.] Army because I was afraid it had been way too overdone. I was talking with Maria Kanellis after a show and she told me I should start to incorporate it because it’ll come off more natural, and she was right.

Is there a wrestler, past or present, that you look as having had the sort of career that you hope to have had? Someone that you model your work ethic after?

Flip Gordon: I definitely try to model my work ethic after guys like John Cena, A.J. Styles, and The Rock. All very successful and never made excuses, just busted their asses.

What do the next few months look like for Flip Gordon? Will you be at ALL IN? At Madison Square Garden with Ring Of Honor?

Flip Gordon: I am absolutely booked for MSG as it’s already been announced on Twitter by ROH. ALL IN is still not looking good but until the last bell rings there’s still a chance.

In case members of the Flip Army are reading, will you be part of any meet & greets on your upcoming U.K. tour dates?

Flip Gordon: I will be a part of meet and greets at all 3 shows.

Finally, what do you wish more people knew about Flip Gordon?

Flip Gordon: I want people to know that I’m not going anywhere. I want to master my craft and travel the world learning as much as I can to someday be considered one of the best in the world.