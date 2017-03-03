Impact Wreslting (TNA) News: Alberto del Rio signs new contract with Impact Wrestling

Alberto del Rio is headed to yet another professional wrestling promotion

Former WWE star Alberto del Rio signs with Impact Wrestling

What’s the story?

Former WWE star Alberto del Rio, or Alberto el Patron as he is now known has signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling. El Patron debuted on Thursday at Impact’s taping and is believed to have made a huge impact on the show and the audience, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Even though it seemed like Impact would lose out on signing the former WWE Heavyweight Champion, the deal finally went through.

In case you didn’t know...

Alberto del Rio and WWE came to a mutual decision about his release from the company in September 2016, and he has limited himself to independent bookings since then. His release came on the back of a suspension from the company after failing to abide by their wellness policy along with his girlfriend, Paige. While rumours of problems backstage featured heavily, they were never actually proved.

Del Rio even tried to return to Impact right after he left WWE but talks fell through. Since then, Del Rio has had a tumultuous time – he was arrested for getting involved in a bar fight in Austria and attacked a man dressed up in a Ninja Turtle costume. He was also stabbed outside a restaurant.

The heart of the matter

impact’s attempt to sign Alberto el Patron seemed to be on the rocks until he debuted at a series of tapings this Thursday. Taking on Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley for the title, he actually won on his first day on the job. While the results of the show have been made know, the episode is set to air on television next Thursday.

The details of his contract with the promotion are not public yet but it can hardly be different from what they offered the Hardys earlier this year.

What’s next?

Now that the former WWE wrestler is signed up with Impact, Paige might follow suit. After the departure of all three Hardys, Drew Galloway and the Bennetts, the Jeff Jarrett and Anthem-run promotion really needs some established names to see them through the transition.

Sportskeeda’s take

Del Rio had become stuck in a rut in WWE for a long while before his policy violation and suspension and seemed to be getting no push in the company. His return to Impact as El Patron should inject new life into his career.

