Impact Wrestling News: Chris Jericho reveals his Impact Wrestling plans after missing Bound For Glory

Is Chris Jericho actually headed to Impact?

What's the story?

During a recent interview I conducted with Chris Jericho, the 'Ayatollah of Rock and Roll' addressed the situation surrounding him not appearing at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory show, and discussed whether or not he was still in negotiations with Impact.

In case you didn't know...

At Impact Wrestling's ReDefined episode the crowd chanted for Chris Jericho during the show, something that Impact's commentators actively acknowledged and that they promoted on social media.

Very interesting to hear the fans in the Rebel Entertainment Complex chant "We want @IAmJericho!" #ReDefined — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 31, 2018

This, plus the well known strong relationship between Chris Jericho and Don Callis had caused speculation that Chris Jericho would be debuting for Impact Wrestling soon, in somewhat of a huge coup for the company. Especially with rumors of Jericho and Impact being in negotiations.

However, when Bound For Glory rolled around, Impact's biggest Pay-Per-View, they announced there would be an Eli Drake open challenge with the wrestler needing to come from New York, everyone assumed it would be Jericho for that reason, and many were disappointed when it wasn't.

The heart of the matter

I asked Chris Jericho about the Bound For Glory Backlash and whether he could shed some light n the situation, and whether or not he intended to appear for Impact Wrestling, his response was classic Chris Jericho.

"I think you know me well enough to know there's always a chance, I have no restrictions on anything that I'm doing, and you know me well enough to know that if it was going to happen I damn well wouldn't tell you. I think it's just one of those things where you'll have to wait and see. I don't have any restrictions or any real plans at all. I just kind of do things as they come which is why this year has been... and I'm sure next year will be more of the same so let's see what happens."

What's next?

As you can see Jericho is keeping tight-lipped about any involvement with Impact Wrestling he might have in the future but I choose to take the 'lets' see what happens' as more than a subtle hint that things are in motion. But we'll have to literally follow his advice and see what happens to find out if he will appear for Impact or not.

Do you think Jericho would be a good fit at Impact Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section!