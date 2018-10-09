WWE/Impact Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho "tentatively" on the Bound For Glory card

Will Y2J make an impact?

What's the story?

Well, anything Chris Jericho does is always HUGE news, and with the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion breaking free of his WWE shackles in January to face Kenny Omega in NJPW, Y2J has been revolutionising both himself and the professional wrestling industry in the nine months that followed.

After appearing at ALL IN, it's Y2J's status for Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory that's truly setting the world alight - with Joe Peisich of the BarnBurn No Holds Barred podcast stating that he's "tentatively" on the card for the event.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to 2018, Chris Jericho hadn't appeared in a non-WWE ring since 1999, but what a year 2018 has been, and Y2J has been one of the few big names to grab the scene outside WWE by the throat and make news everywhere he's ventured.

Jericho last competed in a Pro Wrestling ring way back at NJPW Dominion 6.9 when he pinned Tetsuya Naito to become the IWGP Intercontinental Championship - but maybe more interestingly than his work with NJPW, was Y2J's appearance at ALL IN.

Jericho made a surprise appearance at Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' self-financed event in Chicago having previously ruled out appearing in non-WWE rings in America, but later explained why he changed his mind.

The heart of the matter

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho recently returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling at King of Pro Wrestling, but he may very well "break some walls down" this weekend in New York with an appearance at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory event.

As reported by Ringside News, Joe Peisich said on Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast that Jericho is a strong possibility to appear at the event, as well as one or two other surprises.

Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory happens this Sunday from New York. I have heard - and again, I'm going to say this - Chris Jericho is tentatively on the card. Also look for one or two more surprises from Impact Wrestling this Sunday at Bound For Glory.

What's next?

Just last year, this story would have been absolutely nonsensical - but a combination of Don Callis taking over the role of new executive vice president at Impact Wrestling and Chris Jericho enjoying having some freedom to be creative in promotions outwith WWE, it becomes a huge possibility. Add to this the role Impact Wrestling will play on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea and it becomes a likelihood!

Will it happen? Tune in to Bound For Glory on Sunday to find out...

Would you like to see Chris Jericho in Impact Wrestling? Let us know in the comments.